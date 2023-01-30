New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity and other plaintiffs sued U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its director Martha Williams Monday in Montana District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Earthjustice, challenges the decision by Fish and Wildlife Service to deny threatened status to the Arctic grayling, a freshwater fish. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00002, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. Haaland et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 30, 2023, 5:24 PM