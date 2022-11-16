New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups sued U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Director Martha Williams Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court alleging violations of environmental protection laws. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of failing to designate the habitat of the Miami tiger beetle as a critically endangered habitat concurrently with its decision to list the beetle as endangered. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23765, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. Haaland et al.

November 16, 2022, 1:59 PM