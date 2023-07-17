New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity and Cascadia Wildlands filed a lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court concerning FEMA’s decision to provide disaster relief funding for the Oregon Department of Forestry following heavy storms in 2015. The suit, which targets the U.S. federal government, contends that the reconstruction of Cook Creek Road will harm the habitat and migration of the Coho salmon. The case is 3:23-cv-01033, Center for Biological Diversity et al v. Federal Emergency Management Agency et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 17, 2023, 3:24 PM

Center for Biological Diversity

Cascadia Wildlands

Center For Biological Diversity

Cascadia Wildlands

Federal Emergency Management Agency

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws