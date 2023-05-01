New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation organizations sued the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and its acting administrator Billy Nolen Monday in District of Columbia District Court over the FAA's final environmental assessment for SpaceX starship/ super heavy launch vehicle program, which approved SpaceX's plan to launch 20 rockets per year over the next five years. The court action contends that the FAA failed to consider alternatives that would reduce the environmental impacts of the launch program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01204, Center For Biological Diversity et al v. Federal Aviation Administration et al.

May 01, 2023, 1:55 PM

