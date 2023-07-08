New Suit - Contract

Reed Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Centennial Bank. The suit pursues claims against Terra Property Trust Inc. in connection with a $45 million loan. The suit contends that the defendant's affiliate, Terra Ocean Ave. LLC, failed to disclose material information during the execution of an amended forbearance agreement, resulting in losses of more than $17 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05855, Centennial Bank v. Terra Property Trust, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 08, 2023, 11:53 AM

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract