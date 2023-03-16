New Suit - Contract

Akerman filed a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Centennial Bank. The suit, over a loan dispute, brings claims against Water Jump Ltd. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21029, Centennial Bank v. M/Y Water Jump II, a 2015 70' Baia Motor Yacht, British Official No. 747681 along with her boats, engines, boilers, tackle, equipment, apparel, furnishings, freight, and appurtenances, etc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 16, 2023, 4:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Centennial Bank

Plaintiffs

Akerman

defendants

Eric A Lamaze

M/Y Water Jump II, a 2015 70' Baia Motor Yacht, British Official No. 747681 along with her boats, engines, boilers, tackle, equipment, apparel, furnishings, freight, and appurtenances, etc.

Torrey Pines Stable Florida Corp.

Water Jump Ltd.

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute