Akerman filed a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Centennial Bank. The suit, over a loan dispute, brings claims against Water Jump Ltd. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21029, Centennial Bank v. M/Y Water Jump II, a 2015 70' Baia Motor Yacht, British Official No. 747681 along with her boats, engines, boilers, tackle, equipment, apparel, furnishings, freight, and appurtenances, etc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 16, 2023, 4:06 PM