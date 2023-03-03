New Suit - Trade Secrets

Haynes and Boone and the Bustos Law Firm filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Centennial Bank, as the successor-in-interest to Happy State Bank. The suit accuses 17 former Happy Bank officers and employees of misappropriating Happy Bank’s confidential and proprietary information and soliciting customers and employees. According to the complaint, after the defendants downloaded Happy Bank information by using unauthorized USB devices and personal email accounts, they resigned en masse and joined one of Happy Bank’s competitors, American State Bank. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00044, Centennial Bank, as the successor-in-interest to Happy State Bank v. Holmes et al.

Banking & Financial Services

