New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Missouri Western District Court targeting Cash Cloud d/b/a Coin Cloud. The suit was brought on behalf of Cennox Reactive Field Services d/b/a Bancsource, which contends that the defendant has failed to make over $766,000 in payments for goods and services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-03274, Cennox Reactive Field Services, LLC v. Cash Cloud, Inc.

Business Services

October 21, 2022, 7:55 PM