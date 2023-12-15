Who Got The Work

Benjamin L. Williams of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Koniag Government Services and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 31 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Hairston Lane PA on behalf of a security operations analyst who contends that he was not promoted or appropriately compensated for stepping into higher roles and assuming more work-related responsibilities. The suit also pursues race discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, is 5:23-cv-00628, Cenezy v. Kijakazi, et al.

Business Services

Plaintiffs

Jean D. Cenezy

Plaintiffs

Hairston Lane, PA

defendants

Kilolo Kijakazi

Koniag Government Services, LLC

Koniag Technology Solutions

Tuknik Government Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination