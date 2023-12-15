Benjamin L. Williams of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Koniag Government Services and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 31 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Hairston Lane PA on behalf of a security operations analyst who contends that he was not promoted or appropriately compensated for stepping into higher roles and assuming more work-related responsibilities. The suit also pursues race discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, is 5:23-cv-00628, Cenezy v. Kijakazi, et al.
Business Services
December 15, 2023, 10:42 AM