New Suit - ERISA

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Cement Masons, Plasterers and Shophands Service Corp. The complaint takes aim at Erickson Builders and Ryan Erickson Sr. over alleged unpaid contributions for May 2022 through Jan. 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00519, Cement Masons, Plasterers and Shophands Service Corporation v. Erickson Builders et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 03, 2023, 4:45 PM