New Suit - Patent

Lane Powell and Trojan Law Offices filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of CEMCO LLC, a manufacturer of building construction products. The complaint, which asserts a family of patents related to fire-blocking devices, takes aim at KPSI Innovations Inc., James A. Klein and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00918, Cemco, LLC v. Kpsi Innovations, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 16, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Cemco, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lane Powell

defendants

James A Klein

Kevin Klein

Kpsi Innovations, Inc.

Serina Klein

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims