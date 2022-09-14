New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Lyons Bancorp was hit with a customer class action Wednesday in New York Western District Court over its assessment of overdraft and insufficient funds fees. The suit, backed by Weitz & Luxenberg and Johnson Firm, alleges that the bank improperly charges repeat fees for a single transaction in breach of its customer agreement and duties of good faith and fair dealing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-06393, Celso v. Lyons Bancorp, Inc. Weitz & Luxenberg filed a consumer class action

Banking & Financial Services

September 14, 2022, 6:08 PM