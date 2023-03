Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against SBA Site Management, as assignee of a T-Mobile lease, to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over T-Mobile's allegedly unpaid property taxes, was filed by Cacace Tusch & Santagata on behalf of Cellular Solutions. The case is 3:23-cv-00267, Cellular Solutions LLC v. SBA Site Management LLC.

Real Estate

March 01, 2023, 4:12 PM