Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Esty & Buckmir on Friday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against Verizon Communications to Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by Cellular Solutions, accuses the defendant of failing to pay real estate taxes under an assigned lease. The case is 3:23-cv-00659, Cellular Solutions LLC v. Cellco Partnership.

Telecommunications

May 19, 2023, 5:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Cellular Solutions, LLC

defendants

Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless

defendant counsels

Esty & Buckmir, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract