New Suit - Patent

Panasonic, the Japanese electronics manufacturer, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Cellspin Soft Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00227, Cellspin Soft, Inc. v. Panasonic Corporation et al.

Technology

May 22, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Cellspin Soft, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea PLLC

defendants

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims