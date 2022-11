New Suit - Patent

Nike was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Cellspin Soft Inc., asserts three patents related to Bluetooth digital data capture in connection with Nike's Adapt mobile application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00455, Cellspin Soft, Inc. v. Nike, Inc.