News From Law.com

The outcome of a dispute argued before the Supreme Court of Georgia Thursday could have implications on the admissibility of cellphone evidence under the independent source doctrine.As appellant counsel challenged a denied motion to suppress evidence obtained from an unlawful cellphone search, appellee counsel argued for the matter to "be remanded for factual ruling by the trial court," rather than reversed.

Georgia

February 12, 2024, 11:03 AM

nature of claim: /