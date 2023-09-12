Who Got The Work

Boies Schiller Flexner partner Alison L. Anderson has entered an appearance for Manaflex LLC in a pending patent infringement and trade secrets lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 18 in California Northern District Court by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on behalf of electronics manufacturer CelLink Corp., accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secret information in an effort to set up competing manufacturing facilities overseas and file fraudulent patent applications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-04231, CelLink Corp. v. Manaflex LLC.

Technology

September 12, 2023, 8:14 AM

Plaintiffs

CelLink Corp.

Plaintiffs

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

defendants

Manaflex LLC

defendant counsels

Boies Schiller Flexner

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims