New Suit

Cellco Partnership, doing business as Verizon Wireless, sued Andrew Holschen Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Dowd Bennett LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth, seeks an order compelling Holschen to arbitrate an underlying dispute pursuant to an executed customer agreement. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00823, Cellco Partnership v. Holschen.

Telecommunications

June 27, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Cellco Partnership

Plaintiffs

Dowd Bennett Llp - St. Louis

defendants

Andrew Holschen

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment