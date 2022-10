New Suit

Verizon Communications filed a lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court against the Town of Acushnet Zoning Board of Appeals. The lawsuit, brought by Robinson & Cole, challenges the denial of an application to construct a wireless communications facility, arguing that reasons for the denial were not provided. The case is 1:22-cv-11789, Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless v. Town of Acushnet, Massachusetts.

Telecommunications

October 20, 2022, 1:07 PM