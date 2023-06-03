New Suit - Contract

Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless filed a lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court that seeks to compel individual arbitration of certain claims pursuant to the company's customer agreement. The court action, filed by Hunton Andrews Kurth, arises from a class action petition filed with the American Arbitration Association over administrative charges and seeks declaratory judgment upholding a provision barring 'class or collective arbitrations.' Lawyers have not yet appeared for the respondent. The case is 8:23-cv-01242, Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless v. Lasher.

Telecommunications

June 03, 2023, 1:45 PM

Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Catherine Lasher

