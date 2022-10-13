Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barron & Newburger on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CBE Customer Solutions, a debt collection agency, to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Parker Pohl and the Aegis Law Group on behalf of Verizon, seeks indemnification in connection with Verizon's $6 million settlement of a TCPA class action. The complaint alleges that the class action arose from a CBE employee's failure to remove a non-customer third-party from Verizon's call list. The case is 1:22-cv-08703, Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless v. CBE Customer Solutions Inc.

Telecommunications

October 13, 2022, 5:58 PM