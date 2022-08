Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Atkinson Andelson Loya Ruud & Romo on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Feeney Law Office on behalf of Jean Celestino and Charles Stephens, who were allegedly denied access to their bank accounts due to suspected fraud. The case is 3:22-cv-04723, Celestino et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. et al.