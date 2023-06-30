New Suit - Patent

LG Electronics and LG Electronics U.S.A. were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, which asserts five patents associated with 4G network technology, was filed by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo; Irell & Manella; and Parker Bunt & Ainsworth on behalf of Celerity IP LLC and Innovative Sonic Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00316, Celerity IP, LLC et al v. LG Electronics, Inc. et al.

Technology

June 30, 2023, 1:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Celerity IP, LLC

Innovative Sonic Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Parker Bunt & Ainsworth

defendants

LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims