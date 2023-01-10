News From Law.com

A South Florida case entering the jury-selection phase Tuesday is the latest example of celebrities fighting back against people and corporations they say are hoping they'll sign big fat checks to protect their brands. Famous entertainers are now asking to be heard in court, instead of avoiding the glaring publicity. And this new uptick means growing business for lawyers, like Fort Lauderdale's John Uustal, representing a South Florida rapper in court this week.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 10, 2023, 2:46 PM