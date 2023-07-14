Celebrating Outstanding Achievements: The 2023 Elite Trial L...

News From Law.com

The National Law Journal's 2023 Elite Trial Lawyers award ceremony held July 13 at the St. Regis in New York celebrated outstanding contributions to plaintiffs-side legal work recognizing professional excellence in 25 practice areas. The gala dinner also featured specialty awards for Lifetime Achievements and for the 2023 Diversity Initiative as well as the Keith Givens Visionary Award highlighting innovative approaches to litigation and an overall deep commitment to plaintiffs work. For the first time this year, the National Law Journal also recognized the Plaintiffs Firm of the Year for across-the-board distinction in plaintiffs work.

July 14, 2023, 8:00 AM

