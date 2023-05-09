Who Got The Work

Goodwin Procter partner Charles A. Brown has entered an appearance for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., its former and current CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The complaint, which centers on FTX-6058, a drug candidate developed by Fulcrum to treat sickle cell disease and other hemoglobin molecule disorders, was filed April 28 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP. The action alleges that the defendants failed to inform shareholders about safety concerns surfaced in preclinical data for the drug and about the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would place a hold on further drug studies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:23-cv-02360, Celano v. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 09, 2023, 7:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Gerald Celano

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Bryan Stuart

Esther Rajavelu

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.

Robert J. Gould

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws