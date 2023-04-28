New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Friday in New Jersey District Court against biopharmaceutical company Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and certain company executives. The suit centers on FTX-6058, a drug candidate developed by Fulcrum to treat sickle cell disease and other hemoglobin molecule disorders. The complaint alleges that the defendants failed to inform shareholders about safety concerns surfaced in preclinical data for the drug and about the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would place a hold on further drug studies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02360, Celano v. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 28, 2023, 4:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Gerald Celano

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Bryan Stuart

Esther Rajavelu

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.

Robert J. Gould

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws