New Suit - Contract

McGuireWoods filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Celadon DP LLC. The partially redacted complaint targets 225-10 Commonwealth Holdings LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00375, Celadon DP, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 02, 2022, 6:17 PM