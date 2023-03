Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clark Hill on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp. to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Monk Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming a work-related injury. The case is 1:23-cv-00111, Ceja v. Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation.

Construction & Engineering

March 16, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Miguel Ceja

defendants

Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches