Hinshaw & Culbertson filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of CEG Group Inc., an engineering consulting company. The suit pursues claims against Beverly Landrum for allegedly refusing to return payments mistakenly made to her by the plaintiff's profit sharing plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02615, Ceg Group, Inc. v. Landrum.

April 26, 2023, 6:09 PM

Ceg Group, Inc.

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Beverly Landrum

