Who Got The Work

Lance Wyatt and Neil McNabnay of Fish & Richardson have stepped in to represent Viking Electronics Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 26 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Cedar Lane Technologies Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, is 3:22-cv-00468, Cedar Lane Technologies Inc. v. Viking Electronics, Inc.

Wisconsin

September 13, 2022, 9:28 AM