New Suit - Patent

Hertz Global Holdings was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Cedar Lane Technologies Inc., asserts two patents for technology related to a host interface for receiving data from an image sensor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01216, Cedar Lane Technologies Inc. v. The Hertz Corporation.

Automotive

November 23, 2022, 8:00 PM