Who Got The Work

Justin B. Harris of Jones Day has entered an appearance for Kodak Alaris Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 2 in New York Western District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Cedar Lane Technologies Inc., asserts three patents related to an interface for imaging arrays and JPEG compression means. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, is 6:22-cv-06480, Cedar Lane Technologies Inc. v. Kodak Alaris Inc.

Technology

November 29, 2022, 6:42 AM