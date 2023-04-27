Who Got The Work

Curtis J. Crowther of Robinson & Cole has entered an appearance for Hubbell Inc., a provider of utility and energy infrastructure, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed April 4 in Delaware District Court by Napoli Shkolnik LLC and Rabikoff Law on behalf of Cedar Lane Technologies, asserts a single patent related to lighting device technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00381, Cedar Lane Technologies Inc. v. Hubbell Incorporated.

Energy

April 27, 2023, 7:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Cedar Lane Technologies Inc.

Plaintiffs

David W. deBruin

defendants

Hubbell Incorporated

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims