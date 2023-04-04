New Suit - Patent

Hubbell Inc., a provider of utility and energy infrastructure, was hit with a patent lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The court action, filed by Napoli Shkolnik LLC and Rabikoff Law on behalf of Cedar Lane Technologies, pursues claims that the defendant makes or sells products that infringe on a patented lighting device technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00381, Cedar Lane Technologies Inc. v. Hubbell Incorporated.

Energy

April 04, 2023, 11:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Cedar Lane Technologies Inc.

Plaintiffs

Napoli Shkolnik LLC

defendants

Hubbell Incorporated

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims