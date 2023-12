Cedar Fair Set to Reward CLO for Helping to Pull Off $8B Six...

News From Law.com

Cedar Fair Chief Legal Officer Brian Nurse has a million reasons to help usher the amusement park company's $8 billion merger with Six Flags Entertainment Corp. to completion—literally. Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair revealed in a recent regulatory filing that Nurse is eligible to receive 25,497 Cedar Fair shares—which are valued at nearly $1 million based on their current price—"to facilitate successful completion":" of the merger with Arlington, Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 21, 2023, 6:42 AM

