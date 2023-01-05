Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against retirement home community Brightview Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Asatrian Law Group on behalf of professional chef Christopher Cecala, who contends that the defendant breached his employment contract by providing him with insufficient staff, and requiring him to work over 80 hours per week rather than the agreed upon maximum of 50 hours. The case is 1:23-cv-00036, Cecala v. Brightview, Inc et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 05, 2023, 12:18 PM