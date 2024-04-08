Who Got The Work

Keti Mebuke and Scott R. Wolfe of Wilson Elser have stepped in as defense counsel to Universal Protection Service in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 20 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Office of Jordan Marsh on behalf of a plaintiff who was allegedly accused by a security officer of stealing and pressured into signing paperwork he did not understand. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland, is 1:24-cv-01398, Ceballos v. Home Depot USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 08, 2024, 9:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Florencio Ceballos

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Jordan Marsh LLC

defendants

Home Depot USA, Inc.

City of Chicago

John Doe

Universal Protection Service, LLC

defendant counsels

City Of Chicago

Parsky & Galloway, LLC

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation