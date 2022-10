Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch InBev, the multinational beverage giant based in Belgium, to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Jay S. Rothman & Associates on behalf of Cuauhtemoc Ceballos. The case is 2:22-cv-07596, Ceballos v. Anheuser-Busch LLC.