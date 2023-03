New Suit - Contract

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of CEB Inc. The suit, which arises from allegedly unpaid commissions, targets Larsen & Toubro InfoTech Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10540, C.E.B. Inc. v. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Technology

March 10, 2023, 4:04 PM