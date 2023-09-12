Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright

Copyright cases are skyrocketing in Illinois. Nearly 60 copyright suits were filed in August, almost twice the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend which traces back about 12 months. During that time, monthly case counts have soared from roughly 16 cases per month to 34. What's driving the trend? E-commerce operators are in the crosshairs for allegedly misappropriating copyrighted works to sell clothing, bags, toys, plushies and other unauthorized merchandise; plaintiffs range from major entertainment studios to independent artists who sell their works on Etsy, Redbubble and other platforms. Many suits are backed by Greer Burns & Crain, Keith Vogt Ltd. and JiangIP.

September 12, 2023, 2:44 PM

