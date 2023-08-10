Litigation Surge - Texas | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Trademark

Meenaxi Enterprise, which distributes Bournvita chocolate powder and beverages in the U.S., launched a barrage of trademark lawsuits on Wednesday in Texas. Five cases were filed against grocery stores that allegedly imported Cadbury-branded Bournvita products from India and sold them in Texas without permission. According to the complaint, while Cadbury owns the Bournvita trademark in India, Meenaxi owns the mark in the U.S., and the International Trade Commission issued an order last November prohibiting the importation of Bournvita products from India into Meenaxi's territory. The suits are backed by the Polasek Law Firm.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 10, 2023, 12:24 PM

nature of claim: /