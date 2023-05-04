New Suit - ERISA

Elevance Health subsidiary, Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Co. and Google LLC Welfare Benefit Plan were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Brian S. King PC on behalf of a participant in a self-funded employee benefit plan whose child was treated for mental health and substance abuse issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00288, C.E., individually and on behalf of A.E. a minor, v. Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

May 04, 2023, 5:46 AM

Plaintiffs

C.E., individually and on behalf of A.E. a minor,

Plaintiffs

Brian S King PC

defendants

Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company

Blue Cross of California

Google LLC Welfare Benefit Plan

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations