CDK Global, a provider of technology to support auto dealerships, filed a trade secret lawsuit against five former employees on Friday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles with competitor Tekion Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00357, CDK Global LLC v. Tekion Corp et al.
Automotive
June 09, 2023, 6:09 PM