CDK Global, a provider of technology to support auto dealerships, filed a trade secret lawsuit against five former employees on Friday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles with competitor Tekion Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00357, CDK Global LLC v. Tekion Corp et al.

Automotive

June 09, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Cdk Global, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Andrew Backs

Christopher Abbott

Demi Auel

Richard Dansby

Tekion Corp

Tyler Sparks

