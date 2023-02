New Suit - Contract

CDK Global, a provider of technology to support auto dealerships, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The case, filed by Barnes & Thornburg, seeks over $177,000 from Snider Motorsports for allegedly unpaid invoices. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00607, Cdk Global LLC v. Snider Motorsports LLC.

Automotive

February 01, 2023, 3:07 PM