Litigation Surge - Louisiana | Allstate | Law.com Radar

Weather-related insurance cases against Allstate skyrocketed last week in Louisiana as the state approaches the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, a deadly Category 4 hurricane. The company saw at least 175 federal lawsuits, more than 10 times higher than the typical weekly average. Most of the cases seek relief for property damage wreaked by the storm, and Law.com Radar detected similar surges against other major insurers like State Farm, Liberty Mutual and Assurant. Notably, the suits are backed predominantly by the Law Office of Heather C. Ford, a New Orleans firm which specializes in traffic violations and criminal defense.

August 29, 2023, 1:51 PM

