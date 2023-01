New Suit - Contract

CDBD Holdings filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Elizabeth Slavutsky, Blue Dog Cafe and other defendants on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Whiteford Taylor & Preston. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00071, CDBD Holdings Inc. v. Slavutsky et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 06, 2023, 8:20 PM