New Suit - Contract

Whiteford Taylor & Preston filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court accusing Blue Dog Café and other defendants of defaulting on an over $9 million loan. The suit was brought by CBDB Holdings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00071, CBDB Holdings, Inc. v. Slavutsky et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 05, 2023, 8:00 PM