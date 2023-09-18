Litigation Surge - Delaware | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Delaware | Securities

Securities litigation surged last month in Delaware District Court. More than 20 securities cases were filed, a 62 percent jump from the typical monthly average. The surge is driven by a wave of shareholder 'strike' suits filed in the wake of proposed mergers and acquisitions, especially in the energy, health care and technology sectors. Deals that triggered lawsuits include ONEOK's $18.8 billion acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners, Biogen's $7.3 billion purchase of Reata Pharmaceuticals and Patterson-UTI's $5.4 billion acquisition of NexTier Oilfield Solutions. Who's bringing the heat? Most of the suits are backed by Long Law.

September 18, 2023, 2:40 PM

